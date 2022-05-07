Anurag Kashyap and Navin Shetty’s Lords of Lockdown premiers at the New York Indian Film Festival 2022

While it is difficult to list down the adversities that the pandemic brought upon us, through their documentary, Lords of Lockdown, producers Anurag Kashyap and Navin Shetty, along with director Mihir Fadnavis chronicle how India breathed during the six months of lockdowns amidst the pandemic.

The documentary not only has heart-wrenching stories from the lockdown, but also real-time visuals from during the lockdown.

And well, in what is an absolute proud moment, the movie premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival, on May 7.

Lords of Lockdown chronicles the lives of four professionals, each from different walks of life that were instrumental during the pandemic: Ruben Mascarenhas from Khaana Chahiye, Washington Post journalist Rana Ayyub, Inspector General of Indian Railways AK Singh, and urogynecologist Dr. Aparna Hegde. Each of them talks about the many aspects of suffering during the lockdown and they converge on a tragedy of devastating proportions – the mass exodus of migrant workers by foot.

Here’s what the director Mihir has to say about the film. “It was a visceral experience making this film, and thanks to the support of both my producers Anurag Kashyap and Navin Shetty we were able to make something thought-provoking and certainly unique. I hope those watching the film feel the emotional upheaval we had while making it,” he said.