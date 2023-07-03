Leading industrialist Lord Swraj Paul has revealed a new memorial dedicated to his late wife, Lady Aruna Paul, at London Zoo.

Alongside this unveiling, he also made a significant announcement of a GBP 1 million donation to the University of Wolverhampton. The donation will be used for constructing a new building that will be named in Lady Aruna Paul’s honor later this year.

The newly unveiled memorial at the Zoological Society of London’s (ZSL) London Zoo holds special significance for Lord Paul, as he has been a long-time supporter of the institution, providing generous endowments over the years.

The memorial is situated near a fountain created in memory of Lord Paul’s late daughter, Ambika Paul, who tragically passed away from leukemia at the tender age of four in April 1968.

Lady Paul, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in London in May last year.

“In celebration of 66 years of marriage and with gratitude for constant love, caring and support of our family,” reads the dedication on the new photographic memorial unveiled on Sunday (02).

An emotional Lord Paul spoke of the treasured memories the London Zoo holds for his family at a special gathering, including his son Akash and daughter-in-law Nisha Paul, the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and peers from the House of Lords among others.

“As part of the celebration of Aruna’s life and achievements, I am pleased to announce that the University of Wolverhampton will name their School of Architecture and Built Environment building the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Building,” shared Lord Paul, who has served as Chancellor of the university for 25 years.

“I cannot begin to describe the feeling of being involved with this exceptional university for so long. They provide opportunities for those who seek learning and skills, no matter their background or family. They nurture talent, and cherish it as much as I do, and deliver world-leading research in diverse specialities like architecture and the built environment, cancer research and Punjabi studies, the latter being especially dear to my heart as a proud Punjabi man,” he said.

Later this week, the National Health Service (NHS) run Northwick Park Hospital in north London is also set to unveil a refurbished wing in memory of Lady Aruna Paul.

(PTI)