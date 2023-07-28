Actor Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, starring Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, will have its world premiere at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IFFM).

The black comedy thriller will have its premiere as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight Film’ (official selection – out of competition) on August 17. The 14th edition of IFFM will run from August 11 to 20.

Jha, best known for featuring in Love Sex Aur Dhoka and Lakadbaggha, said he is thrilled to kickstart the festival run of his movie with IFFM.

“I thank the jury at IFFM 2023 for selecting us as the ‘Centrepiece Spotlight film’. I am very grateful to my team (cast and crew) and Golden Ratio Films and Jetty Productions for their trust & support through this challenging but memorable experience,” the actor said in a statement.

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli pays homage to legendary Hollywood filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock, known for many cult classics such as Vertigo, Rear Window, and Psycho, Jha added.

“We are excited to start the film’s festival journey in Australia,” the actor said.

Dugal said she is delighted about the premiere of her film at the IFFM.

“The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne always has a discerning audience with an appetite for fun.

“It was an absolute joy collaborating with, and playing off, my co-actors who helped me experience Ira in a very special way – a woman who navigates and negotiates patriarchy with an undeniable spirit and with a sense of mischief. I hope the film resonates with the audience,” she said.

Penned by writer Bikas Mishra of “Chauranga” fame, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is described as a revelatory tale about the Asian diaspora in the UK.

The makers said the movie will be screened at various film festivals in the UK, US and in India, before releasing in India in December.

The film is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films.