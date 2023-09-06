“Looking forward to bringing Miss Universe Crown back to India”: Shweta Sharda

Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda is doing her best to bring back the Miss Universe Crown to India. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, and now Shweta wants to emulate this success.

As she returned to her hometown Chandigarh, she spoke to the media and said, “A tremendous sense of satisfaction and excitement comes from winning the Miss Diva India pageant. I’ve been dreaming about this moment for so long, and seeing it come true is simply beyond words. I am incredibly grateful and eager for the journey that lies ahead, and I’m looking forward to making my nation and my family proud by bringing the Miss Universe Crown back to India.”

She gave the entire credit to her mother for her achievement and said, “She is the strongest woman I know. Is khitaan ki asli hakdar vo hai. I am here because of my mother. She sacrificed a lot for our comfort. My parents got separated when I was 12, and since then, she has done everything for me and my brother. She worked so hard so that we get all the comforts of life. Whenever I get tired, she becomes my motivation.”

Dance is her passion and she is a self-taught dancer. At the age of 16, she moved to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams. “I came to Mumbai to fulfill my dreams, though it was not easy, I knew there were a lot of opportunities in this city and I utilized them and worked hard, this is the reason I am sitting here now.”

Sharing her love for dance, she said, “Dancing gives me happiness. I feel like with dance I get solutions to most of the problems in life. I am a self-taught dancer but if you ask me to perform in any style I will do it. I am thankful to God for this talent. It helped me a lot.”

She has been featured in several dance shows including DID, Dance Deewane, and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

“Madhuri Dixit has been my inspiration since childhood when it comes to dancing and I have seen her performing since childhood. On my second dance reality show, where she was a judge, I taught her dance moves. I can never forget teaching dance to Bollywood diva.”