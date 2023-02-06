A paedophile in north London, aged above 60, has been sent to jail for having sex with a teenage girl. Anandarajah Bremakumar from Colindale, Barnet, abused the girl in 2010 when she was 16 but the police came to learn about the incident only in 2019 when a report was revealed by a therapist, MyLondon reported.

The law-keepers initiated action as soon as they got the report and spoke to the victim who cooperated in the probe. Further evidence was gathered from those who knew Bremakumar at the time of the crime. He was arrested in April 2021 but denied the allegations. He was charged later in December the same year.

Bremakumar was found guilty of four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a minor after a trial at Wood Green Court last December, the report said, adding that he was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Thursday (2).

“This young woman has shown immense courage in speaking to the police and supporting this investigation. I hope the fact that Bremakumar has been found guilty gives her a sense that justice has been done,” said a spokesperson of Met Police.

The victim was 16 at the time of the crime.

The official said that her example gives the police hope that those who have faced similar experience would come forward and speak to the police, even if it has been a while since the crimes occurred.

“The Met has specially trained officers who will listen and support you through the investigative process, and skilled detectives who will work tirelessly to see that those responsible are placed before the courts,” the spokesperson added.