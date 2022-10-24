The London Eye is set to come alive in a burst of colour to celebrate Diwal, the festival of lights, on Monday (24).

From sunset to sunrise, the London Eye will light-up the London skyline with a special illumination of captivating colour and light patterns, inspired by the traditional rangoli colours, travel and leisure firm the lastminute.com said in a statement.

The display will see London Eye join London’s Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities in celebration of Diwali.

The festival represents a time for a new beginnings and hope for the future, with good triumphing over evil and light coming out of the darkness, the statement added.

Imran Tauqir, the general manager of the lastminute.com London Eye, said: “We’re delighted to be joining in the celebration of Diwali at the lastminute.com London Eye with our very special light up display.

“It’s wonderful to join Londoners in celebrating the capital’s great diversity and we wish a very happy and safe Diwali to our guests, team and all those marking the occasion across London and beyond.”