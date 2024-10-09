14.5 C
Trending

Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir reveals she kept dead son in dry ice for two months to ‘process the grief’

Lisa Marie Presley and her children Benjamin Keough (R), Riley Keough (L), and her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi (back) attend the premiere of "Lilo and Stitch" at the El Capitan theatre in Hollywood on June 16, 2002. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir From Here to the Great Unknown provides a deeply personal look into how the star coped with the devastating loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

In the memoir, Lisa Marie reveals that she kept Benjamin’s body on dry ice in a bedroom of their Los Angeles home for two months, allowing herself time to grieve. “There is no law in the state of California that you have to bury someone immediately,” she writes. This decision mirrored her experience after the death of her father, Elvis Presley, in 1977.

Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, recalls in the memoir that it was “really important” for her mother to “have ample time to say goodbye to him, the same way she’d done with her dad.”

elvis presley daughter wife
13th February 1968: Elvis and Priscilla Presley with their daughter, Lisa Marie, born on 2nd February. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

The memoir describes how Lisa Marie brought Benjamin’s body into the home with the help of a compassionate funeral home director and kept his room at 55 degrees. “I got so used to him, caring for him and keeping him there. I think it would scare the living f—ing piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me,” she writes.

During this period, Lisa Marie and Riley honored Benjamin with matching tattoos. Lisa Marie even brought the tattoo artist into the room where Benjamin’s body lay so they could replicate his existing tattoos. Riley writes, “I’ve had an extremely absurd life, but this moment is in the top five.”

lisa marie presley funeral
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 22: A view of the grave of Lisa Marie Presley during her memorial on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Eventually, Lisa Marie felt a change in the atmosphere. “We all got this vibe from my brother that he didn’t want his body in this house anymore,” Riley recalls. “Even my mom said that she could feel him talking to her, saying, ‘This is insane, Mom, what are you doing? What the f—!’” Lisa Marie ultimately chose to bury Benjamin at Graceland, alongside his grandfather, Elvis Presley.

In a touching conclusion, Riley places a pair of her yellow Nikes in Benjamin’s casket—shoes he had loved. Riley reflects on how she helped her mother complete the memoir before her sudden death in 2023. “What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was.”

Previous article
GARAVI GUJARAT

Popular

