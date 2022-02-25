Popular YouTuber, comedian, and television host Lilly Singh on Wednesday revealed that she is admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with ovarian cysts.

She took to Instagram and shared that she spent some time in the hospital because of cysts on her ovaries. She wrote that “it hurts and I’m tired.”

Singh shared that she spent “the last day” in the emergency room because “my ovaries have the AUDACITY to be wilding out”.

“Both of them have cysts. And I’m just out here like REALLY B?! Let me understand this. You’re going to make me suffer once a month and then IN ADDITION, stab me in between periods?! LOLOLOLOL. WOW. THE ENTITLEMENT… the NERVE (sic)” the 33-year-old actor captioned a video from the hospital.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh talk show host said she is feeling weak and tired.

“It hurts and I’m tired lol but I truly expect nothing less than my organs doing the most. After all, I am their mother,” she added.

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez took to the comments section and wrote, “Praying for you.”

Commenting on Singh’s video, one fan wrote, “You are such a gem to portray this so easily and with ease jokes apart all the blessings and prayers for you to get this all good asap.”

Another one said, “I have those too, and let me tell you, I used to faint every time I got my period… Take care, boo.”

On the work front, Singh will come out with a new book in April, Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape, which will capture her personal journey.

“This book captures the personal journey I went on to dive deeper into my life and what I want from it and the result is something I think everyone can learn and benefit from in their lives,” she had earlier said in a statement.

Her previous book How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life was published in 2017.