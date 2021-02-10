A few weeks ago, the title and the first look poster of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger were revealed. It had received a great response, and now, the makers of the film are all set to announce the release date of the movie.

Ananya Panday, who plays the female lead in the movie, took to Instagram to share a video and make an announcement that the release date of Liger will be announced tomorrow.

She captioned the video as, “nnouncement ������ Breaking all the barriers of language, A Pure Dhamakedaar Entertaining Ride is coming for you soon! ��� Tune in Tomorrow @ 08.14AM for the Theatrical Release Date Announcement��� #LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed #PuriJagannadh @thedeverakonda @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @ronitboseroy @meramyakrishnan @iamvishureddy @dharmamovies @puriconnects.”

In the video, Ananya and the co-producer of the film, Charmee Kaur have revealed that the movie will release in five languages, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Ananya is seen super excited to make her debut South down, and Liger will mark Vijay’s Hindi debut.

Directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. It is one of the most waited pan-India films of the year.

While unveiling the first look poster, Vaijay had posted on Instagram, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed Produced by @karanjohar @dharmamovies @charmmekaur @puriconnects A @purijagannadh Film! #LIGER #SaalaCrossbreed For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen ���������.”