Life of Pi actor Suraj Sharma has joined the cast of How I Met Your Father, a spin-off of the Emmy-winning sitcom How I Met Your Mother. It stars Hilary Duff in the lead role and according to Deadline, the series will get a release on Hulu.

The show is created and written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. It talks about Sophie (Duff) and her friends who are in the midst of figuring out their identities, aspirations and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps.

Apart from Suraj Sharma and Hilary Duff, the series will also star Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran. Raisa will portray the character of Valentina, Sophie’s roommate, Ainsley plays the role of Charlie, Chris Lowell will be seen as Jesse, and Tran will portray Ellen, Jesse’s adopted sister.

Meanwhile, Sharma will play the character of Sid, Jesse’s best friend and roommate. How I Met Your Mother is one of the best sit-coms that we have seen, so, the expectations from How I Met Your Father are also quite high.

Talking about Suraj Sharma, the actor started his journey with the 2012 release Life of Pi. He later starred in films like Million Dollar Arm (2014), Umrika (2015), Burn Your Maps (2016), Phillauri (2017), The Hungry (2017), Happy Death Day 2U (2019), Killerman (2019), and The Illegal (2019).

Sharma has also been a part of shows like Homeland, God Friended Me, and Little America.