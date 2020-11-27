THE UK has launched a new campaign to highlight how letting fresh air into indoor spaces can reduce the risk of Covid-19 by over 70 per cent. ​

A new short film created with scientists and an engineer at Leeds University has been released under the campaign, which is part of ‘Hands. Face. Space’ guidance.

The film shows the risk of Covid-19 can be reduced by regularly ventilating enclosed areas. It highlights how coronavirus lingers in the air in spaces with no fresh air, increasing the risk of people breathing in infected particles.

Experts advise the public to open windows for short, sharp bursts of 10 -15 minutes regularly throughout the day, or leave windows open a small amount continuously, to remove any infected particles lingering indoors.

Besides, any household systems that use outdoor air, including kitchen or bathroom extractor fans, should be used correctly and regularly.

“When a room does not have any fresh air, and where people are generating large amounts of aerosol through activities such as singing and loud speech, that is when transmission of coronavirus is most likely. Fresh air must come from outdoors – recirculating air just means the aerosols containing the virus move around the same room rather than being extracted outdoors,” said Professor Catherine Noakes, from Leeds University who advised on the film.

“Coronavirus is spread through the air by droplets and smaller particles (known as aerosols). The majority of virus transmissions happen indoors. Being indoors, with no fresh air, the particles can remain suspended in the air for hours and build up over time​. The longer people spend in the same room as these particles, the more likely they are to become infected.”

GP, Dr Amir Khan said: “As we approach winter, and inevitably spend more time indoors, fresh air is extremely beneficial. For Covid-19, it is important to ventilate indoor spaces if someone in your home has the virus as this can help prevent transmission to other household members.

“You should also let fresh air into your home when you have any visitors and just after they leave in case they are infected. Remember, opening windows alongside washing your hands, covering your face and making space is also essential in reducing your risk of Covid-19.”

For more details- gov.uk/coronavirus.