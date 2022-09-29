Conservative Peer Lord Dolar Popat has written to British home secretary Suella Braverman seeking immediate action to ease tension in Leicester.

In his letter, Lord Popat, the first Gujarati to represent the Tories in House of Lords, has urged the minister to “restore the ability of people in the country to practise their religions freely and without intimidation”.

He also raised concerns over the spread of tensions from Leicester to other parts of the country.

“We have sadly seen the rise of tensions due to a small minority of people intimidating and being violent towards other based on their religion. They do not represent the majority of Hindus and Muslims in the UK who live out their lives in peace and practise their religion without stopping anyone else from doing so,” Lord Popat, who is a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Hindus, said.

He requested Braverman to engage with the Hindu community through the APPG for British Hindus to find a solution to de-escalate tensions.

“The APPG covers a variety of Hindu organisations and is best placed to engage with you to ensure Hindus are represented at all levels in this discussion,” he remarked.

Lord Popat said: “Hinduism is a peace-loving religion that has existed peacefully alongside other religions in the UK for many years now and as a community, we are passionate for this to continue. Let us not let a minority of people destroy the progress we have made and that have chosen to attack not only Hindu values but British values of being inclusive and championing religious freedom.”

He also thanked the minister for her efforts to abate tensions in eastern England.

Recently, Braverman met with local police officers and Hindu and Muslim community leaders. She promised that the thugs behind the violent clashes will face the ‘full force of law’. Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby has announced an independent review into the reasons behind the violence.

The violence in the city started after the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match in Dubai on August 28. Police have arrested nearly 50 people in connection with a series of violent incidents in the city, including some people from Birmingham.

There were reports that the saffron flag of a Hindu temple in East Leicester has been pulled down by a miscreant in black clothes. Videos of the event showed a cheering crowd watched the episode and raised slogans of ‘Allah-u-Akbar’ in the presence of police officers. Properties and vehicles of the Hindu community in the city were also damaged.

Fake news regarding a Mosque being damaged and an unsuccessful attempt by two Hindu boys to kidnap a Muslim girl were also in circulation.

Letter of Lord Popat

Dear Suella,

Due to the rising tensions in Leicester and now sadly in other parts of the country, I am writing to you to call for action to ensure we restore the ability of people in the UK to practise their religions freely and without intimidation.

We have sadly seen the rise of tensions due to a small minority of people intimidating and being violent towards other based on their religion. They do not represent the majority of Hindus and Muslims in the UK who live out their lives in peace and practise their religion without stopping anyone else from doing so.

As a leading member from the Hindu community, I am asking you to engage with us by meeting with the APPG for British Hindus in order for us to find a solution to deescalate tensions. The APPG covers a variety of Hindu organisation and is best placed to engage with you to ensure Hindus are represented at all levels in this discussion.

Hinduism is a peace-loving religion that has existed peacefully alongside other religions in the UK for many years now and as a community, we are passionate for this to continue. Let us not let a minority of people destroy the progress we have made and that have chosen to attack not only Hindu values but British values of being inclusive and championing religious freedom.

Thank you for the work you have already done on this issue, and I look forward to hearing from you about how we can move forward.

Yours sincerely,

Lord Popat of Harrow