A Leeds man who sold drugs by posing as a food delivery driver has been jailed for more than five years by the Leeds Crown Court last week.

Sharaz Hussain, 36, was caught by police with cocaine, ketamine and cannabis inside a food delivery bag in Pudsey in August this year.

When officers pursued Hussain, he took a minor road and threw the drug-filled bag out of his car.

Police seized his mobile phone and Satellite navigation. The navigation system showed a destination and the examination of the mobile phone showed four messages received in an hour all from the same number.

Prosecutor Camille Morland told the court: “It was a food delivery type bag. Inside was 12 bags of cocaine of 3.64g and a value of £480. There were 40 pots with various labels including French Dog, Lemon Cookies which was cannabis of 143g and a value of £1,260.

“There were 11 bags of ketamine with a value of £270. There was also £750 in cash found.”

According to reports, Hussain had previous convictions for offences including possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Judge Batty said: “There was a cycle of an addiction to drugs and he was selling drugs to clear the debt to fund his habit. He got himself into debt after his release from prison on the last occasion. He wanted to go back on the straight and narrow and was doing this to clear his debt.

“You have spent your adult life dealing drugs – class A and B – perhaps because you have been addicted to them- and that’s why you decided to fund such addiction. But the Government decided years ago that if you are involved in persistent supplying of class A drugs there should be a minimum term of imprisonment. It’s there to act as a deterrent,” the Judge added.

“People know if they have been involved twice if they get involved again it will be a seven-year sentence. Apparently you got involved because you were vulnerable and in debt but the reality is you knew full well what was at stake.”

In a letter written by Hussain he admitted that he was addicted to drugs.