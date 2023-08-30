19.5 C
London
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHealthLaughter therapy can help patients with heart disease, finds study
Health

Laughter therapy can help patients with heart disease, finds study

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador

Famed actress Nina Wadia, who is best known for...
Entertainment

BFI London Film Festival adds Deepa Mehta and Tarsem Singh’s films to competition

Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Lukas Moodysson, and Ryusuke...
Entertainment

From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour

As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated...
News

Camilla unveils portrait of British Indian spy Noor Inayat Khan

QUEEN Camilla has unveiled a new portrait of the...
Bangladesh News

Mass protests erupt in Bangladesh against ‘enforced disappearances’

Thousands of protesters from Bangladesh took to the streets...

Laughter may benefit individuals with heart disease, a new study conducted in Brazil suggests.

A team of scientists embarked on a groundbreaking clinical trial, investigating whether engaging in “laughter therapy” could mitigate the risk of heart attack and stroke.

The study, involving adults diagnosed with coronary artery disease, revealed that indulging in comedy and experiencing laughter could have positive effects on heart health, The Times reported.

This includes a reduction in inflammation markers and an enhancement of the heart’s ability to circulate oxygen throughout the body.

The study, led by Professor Marco Saffi from the Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre, observed 26 participants with an average age of 64.

These individuals had been diagnosed with coronary artery disease, a condition arising from the accumulation of fatty substances in the heart’s blood vessels.

Half of the participants were instructed to watch comedy programmes for two hours per week, while the other half viewed serious documentaries on topics such as politics or environmental issues.

Over the 12-week duration of the study, the group engaging in laughter therapy exhibited a 10% increase in their VO2 max, indicating an improved capacity of the heart to pump oxygen.

They also experienced an improvement in flow-mediated dilation, which measures the arteries’ ability to expand.

Inflammatory biomarkers were measured through blood tests, and the laughter group displayed notable reductions, thereby lowering their susceptibility to heart attack or stroke.

Professor Saffi emphasised that laughter therapy enhances cardiovascular function by reducing artery thickening.
He noted the potential application of such therapy in healthcare systems like the NHS for individuals at risk of heart issues.

Saffi highlighted that laughter promotes the release of endorphins, known as “happy hormones,” which contribute to reduced inflammation and blood pressure.

Moreover, laughter was found to mitigate stress hormones like cortisol and lower adrenaline levels, both of which strain the heart.

The NHS has already initiated programmes such as “laughter yoga” within social-prescribing pilot initiatives to enhance overall well-being.

While the study holds promise, Professor James Leiper, an associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, acknowledged that more extensive research is needed to validate the therapeutic effects of laughter on coronary artery disease.

Nonetheless, the study underscores the potential benefits of a simple and widely accessible approach to promoting heart health.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Warning signs of cardiac arrest different for men and women: Study

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador

Entertainment 0
Famed actress Nina Wadia, who is best known for...

BFI London Film Festival adds Deepa Mehta and Tarsem Singh’s films to competition

Entertainment 0
Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Lukas Moodysson, and Ryusuke...

From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour

Entertainment 0
As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated...

Popular

Furniture for Life appoints Nina Wadia as brand ambassador

Entertainment 0
Famed actress Nina Wadia, who is best known for...

BFI London Film Festival adds Deepa Mehta and Tarsem Singh’s films to competition

Entertainment 0
Deepa Mehta, Tarsem Singh Dhandwar, Lukas Moodysson, and Ryusuke...

From Sara Ali Khan to Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood celebs celebrate Raksha Bandhan with fervour

Entertainment 0
As the country celebrates Raksha Bandhan, which is dedicated...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc