The new ITV medical drama Maternal has been receiving glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike ever since premiering on January 16. The six-episode series tells the story of three women working in frontline medical roles in post-pandemic Britain and stars Parminder Nagra in the role of paediatric registrar Dr Maryam Afridi, Lisa McGrillis as Acute Medicine registrar Dr Helen Cavendish, and Lara Pulver as surgeon Catherine MacDiarmid.

The medical drama series also features actor Raza Jaffrey in a prominent role. He is seen in the role of Dr Jack Oliviera, the ex-boyfriend of his real-life wife Lara Pulver’s character, Dr Catherine MacDiarmid.

Talking about the experience of working with her husband on Maternal, Pulver told a publication, “It was wonderful. Raz and I, we had been offered to work in a play together before. But we couldn’t logistically make work because we got pregnant. This was the first opportunity for us to work on screen together. Over the years of doing self-tapes, I know what Raza’s like to work with. But, I guess, you never know until you are on set together.”

She continued, “Personally, it was amazing because in our profession we so often go away and that means splitting up the family.”

Pulver’s Maternal co-star Parminder Nagra lives next door to the couple in Los Angeles, which helped them move together for filming.

“It was such a gift as a family unit with our kids being so young, to all up-root with their aunty Mindy and their cousins around the corner,” Pulver said. “Also, Raza’s from Liverpool. So, all his aunties, uncles, and family are there so we have this other element of extended family out of it. So, logistically it was amazing to go to work and come home to my family, which is very rare.”

Maternal airs on ITV and ITVX on January at 9 pm.