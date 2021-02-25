According to reports, Lara Dutta has signed on to topline the Indian remake of the successful American television comedy-drama series Casual for Starz and Lionsgate Play in India and South Asia.

Joining the former Miss Universe on the cast of the series will be actor Prateik Babbar. Kunal Kohli, who is best known for helming Hum Tum (2004) and Fanaa (2006), has been entrusted with the directorial responsibilities.

Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs told an international publication, “The launch of Lionsgate Play’s first slate of original series in India is the next logical step in the continued rapid growth of the platform. Our ability to kick-off the Lionsgate Play original slate with the remake of a great intellectual property like Casual, with a renowned director and world-class stars, shows what we can achieve through the continued collaboration of our Starz, Lionsgate Television and Lionsgate India businesses.”

Casual, which premiered on October 7, 2015 on Hulu, revolves around Valerie (Michaela Watkins), a newly divorced single mother living with her brother Alex (Tommy Dewey) and her daughter Laura (Tara Lynne Barr). The fourth and final season of the series released in mid-2018.

Lara Dutta made her digital debut with Hotstar Specials’ cop-drama Hundred (2020). The show received good response from the audience and is expected to return with season two in 2021.

Prateik Babbar, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of his next film Mumbai Saga. The gangster-drama, directed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. It is set to release on March 19. His other projects include Brahmastra, India Lockdown, and Bachchan Pandey.

