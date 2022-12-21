A doctor convicted of sexually assaulting dozens of women patients over decades could have his medical licence scrapped.

Krishna Singh, 72, targeted 48 women through kissing, groping, inappropriate examinations, and sleazy remarks during appointments during his 35-year career. His targets mainly included a rape victim, teenage kids and pregnant women.

He was handed a 12-year imprisonment for his acts at the High Court in Glasgow after being found guilty of more than 50 charges in April at the end of a two-month trial, GlasgowLive reported.

Singh’s offences, spanning between 1983 and 2018, mainly took place at medical practices in north Lanarkshire. But he also targeted his victims at a hospital accident and emergency department, during visits to patients’ houses, and even at a police station.

A hearing date has now been set by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) for January 4 which will finish two days later.

The MPTS is responsible for taking decisions over whether medical practitioners can practise medicine and can strike members off the medical register.

“The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that on 14 April 2022 at Glasgow High Court Dr Singh was convicted twenty-five charges of indecent assault, twenty-four charges of sexual, one charge of attempted sexual assault and four charges of indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour directed towards girls under the age of 16 years,” the pre-hearing statement read.

“It is also alleged that on 25 May 2022 Dr Singh was sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.”