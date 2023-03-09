After the whirlwind celebrations of her brother’s wedding with Mounika Bhuma, Lakshmi Manchu teams up with her long-standing comrade Samantha Prabhu to release a high-octane number, Telusa Telusa from her upcoming film Agninakshatram.

The song is about women empowerment and features Lakshmi and her daughter, Nirvana in it. Telusa Telusa will be attached to the rolling credits of the film.

Talking about the same, Lakshmi said, “My daughter features in the song, she has done a few cameos here and there with my brother Manoj but this is her first with me. She is not shy in front of the camera. What is more empowering than you are making a song on women’s empowerment and you have your girl with you. When she grows up and sees this, she would know that I meant this. The beauty of this song is that we only speak of women empowerment and not a single word to put men down”.

Brinda master has choreographed Telusa Telusa featuring Lakshmi, her daughter, and many talented dancers. Achu Rajamani has composed the music for this song while the vocals are by noted singers, Sunitha Sarathy, Sireesha & Aditi Bhavaraju, and the lyrics are by the renowned Kasarla Shyam. Vamsee Krishna Malla has directed the film. Lakshmi has rapped for this song adding a lot of gusto to the track.

Speaking about her association with Samantha, Lakshmi said, “Samantha is the epitome of individuality. We as women in this industry got to do it on our own but I know Sam and her struggles and how she held herself together, anyone else would have crumbled. Even in her lows, Samantha has built herself up. She truly inspires me and the whole of the country & beyond. And what is more empowering to have a really empowered woman to release the song on women’s day”.

Commenting on Telusa Telusa Samantha Prabhu said, “I want to congratulate Lakshmi for coming up with this powerful song. Telusa Telusa will stay with us for days together, it is very inspiring. The visuals are also fabulous and distinct. I’m glad to present this meaningful song and hope that we are able to reach out to as many women as possible. A thundering applause to the entire team for giving us such a memorable number”.

Speaking about the song, Lakshmi said, “The visuals are all thanks to the one and only Brinda Master. I could not have imagined doing this song so powerful without her in the picture. What has come through is unbelievable. The cars that you see towards the end are together worth 60 crores, I’m not kidding and that is not even scratching the surface”.

The song is out now on YouTube.