Labubu rakhis lead Raksha Bandhan sales in India, interest grows in UK

Highlights:

Labubu rakhis are outselling other novelty designs in India, especially lilac and personalised versions.

The Entertainer in the UK now stocks official Labubu dolls; over 100,000 counterfeit units seized by UK Border Force.

Traditional handmade rakhis remain popular alongside the Labubu trend.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is on Saturday, 9 August. - Advertisement -

Labubu-themed rakhis are dominating the Raksha Bandhan market in India this year, with growing demand among British Asians. The trend shows how a global pop culture collectible is influencing a traditional Indian festival, merging modern retail appeal with long-standing customs.

Labubu Rakhis Take Over Indian Markets

Labubu designs, especially in lilac, are currently some of the fastest-selling rakhis in Delhi and Mumbai. Vendors say these designs are attracting younger buyers and families looking for something new for the festival.

Personalisation is also driving sales. Many customers are requesting custom name tags alongside the standard Labubu designs. Online seller Nidhi Gupta said she did not expect the demand to be so strong this season. Designer Richa Raj Shah confirmed, “Lilac Labubu rakhis are leading the trend.”

In addition to rakhis for brothers, many buyers are also purchasing Labubu lumbas for sisters-in-law. These are often paired with small gifts to create matching sets for the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyoti Babbar Singh (@mannatindia.in)

Labubu Collectibles Now Sold in UK Retail Stores

Labubu’s popularity is not limited to India. In the UK, toy retailer The Entertainer has started selling official Labubu dolls. This allows British buyers, especially in the Asian community, to purchase the collectibles locally without having to rely on overseas shipping.

However, the popularity of Labubu has also led to an increase in counterfeit products. UK Border Force has seized more than 100,000 fake Labubu dolls. Some of these items contained hazardous flammable materials.

Authorities are advising buyers to verify the authenticity of products before purchase. Recommended checks include looking at packaging details, scanning QR codes, and buying only from authorised retailers.

Labubu Rakhis vs Traditional Handmade Designs

While Labubu rakhis are leading novelty sales, traditional rakhis still hold a strong place in the market. Handmade designs featuring Ganpati motifs, rudraksh beads, evil-eye charms, and thewa work continue to attract customers who value craftsmanship.

In India, rakhi prices range from £0.38 (₹40) for simple thread designs to £5.70 (₹600) for elaborate bhaiya-bhabhi sets. Mumbai resident Preety Gada said, “The handmade ones feel more personal and meaningful.”

This shows that while Labubu rakhis appeal to buyers looking for trend-driven products, many households still choose traditional designs for their cultural significance.

Labubu and the Changing Face of Raksha Bandhan 2025

This year, Raksha Bandhan falls on Saturday, 9 August. Shubh muhurat timings are being observed in both India and diaspora communities worldwide.

The rise of Labubu rakhis reflects a wider change in how festivals are celebrated. Pop culture collectibles like Labubu are increasingly being integrated into traditional celebrations, creating a new category of festival merchandise.

The trend is also supported by social media. The hashtag #LabubuRakhi is trending across platforms, showing how younger audiences are sharing their purchases online. This online visibility is further boosting demand for Labubu products during the festival season.

Labubu Merchandise Prices in India and the UK

In Indian markets, Labubu rakhis are priced competitively alongside other novelty rakhis, typically falling within the ₹40–₹600 range depending on design complexity and personalisation.

In the UK, official Labubu collectibles range from £13.50 (₹1,420) to £211 (₹22,200), with prices influenced by size, edition type, and whether the product is part of a limited release.

The higher UK prices reflect the collectible nature of the brand and the additional costs associated with importing licensed merchandise. Counterfeit Labubu products, however, are being sold at significantly lower prices, which is one reason why authorities are actively seizing unauthorised imports.

Labubu’s Role in Future Festive Markets

Labubu’s integration into Raksha Bandhan celebrations may signal a broader retail shift. Brands that previously targeted only toy collectors are now entering the festive goods market. The success of Labubu rakhis could encourage other pop culture franchises to release festival-specific products, particularly in markets where traditions and modern trends intersect.

For retailers, the challenge will be balancing novelty items like Labubu rakhis with traditional products to appeal to different consumer groups. For buyers, the key will be ensuring authenticity and safety, especially when purchasing collectible merchandise that may attract counterfeit production.

As Raksha Bandhan 2025 approaches, Labubu stands out as a symbol of how global trends can adapt to local traditions, creating a new category of festive products that resonate with both younger and older generations.