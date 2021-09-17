Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie, which is directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

A couple of days ago, Aamir and Kareena were spotted in Mumbai for the shooting of the movie, and now, the shoot has been wrapped up.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. Ajit Andhare of Viacom 18 Studios took Twitter to inform everyone about the shoot wrap.

He tweeted, “Chuffed to have the shoot wrapped! It’s been almost 2 years since the first steps! Now onto the next half of the journey! #LaalSinghChaddha @Viacom18Studios #AamirKhan @atul_kulkarni.”

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role. The Telugu star will be making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Hindi debut with this film, but he opted out of the movie due to his packed schedule.

There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also have cameos in the movie. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994) which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2021.