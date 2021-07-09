There have been reports that Telugu star Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. But, there was no official announcement about it.

Finally, it has been confirmed that Naga Chaitanya is a part of the film. On Twitter, the actor posted a picture with Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and director Advait Chandan. He tweeted, “Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha.”

Aamir Khan Productions also tweeted, “Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours Love. Kiran & Aamir. @chay_akkineni.”

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya’s role was supposed to be played by Vijay Sethupathi. However, the actor couldn’t do the film due to date issues.

Currently, the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha is going on in Ladakh, and the team will be shooting the war sequences there. In the picture shared by Chaitanya and Aamir Khan Productions, we can see that both the actors are donning army uniforms.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. In the original movie, Mykelti Williamson (Bubba) had played the role that Chaitanya is playing in the Hindi movie.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Reportedly, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have cameos in Laal Singh Chaddha, but the makers have not yet announced anything officially about it.