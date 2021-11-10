After the chartbusters Rock Tha Party, Dilbar, and Saki Saki, Nora Fatehi has once again teamed up with John Abraham. In the film Satyameva Jayate 2, Fatehi will feature in a song titled Kusu Kusu, and the makers have released the track today.

T-Series took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. They tweeted, “After Dilbar, Dilruba is here to steal your hearts #KusuKusu out now: https://bit.ly/KusuKusu #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November. @TheJohnAbraham #DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani.”

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi. It’s a very catchy track and the hook phrase surely grabs our attention the most.

Well, Kusu Kusu features Fatehi, so of course there will be dancing and believe us the actress’ dance moves are simply exceptional. She is undoubtedly one of the best dancers we have in the Indian film industry, and no one can do belly dancer better than her. Fatehi is also looking stunning in the song.

A special mention to Adil Shaikh for his amazing choreography.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is directed by Milap Zaveri and it will hit the big screens on 25th November 2021. The movie also stars Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead role.