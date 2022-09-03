The world has been drooling over Vijay Deverakonda’s massive transformation for the movie ‘Liger.’ Be it fitness enthusiasts or folks from the industry, people can’t stop praising the perfectly sculpted body of Vijay Deverakonda. Fans and fitness enthusiasts have been wanting to achieve a similar transformation. Well, there’s good news for all!

The man behind Vijay Deverakonda’s massive, jaw-dropping transformation, Kuldep Sethi has launched the ‘Liger Transformation Programme’ wherein he shall be training the enrolled candidates, helping them achieve their individual fitness goals. The registrations for the programme shall begin from 2nd September.

Kuldep shares, “Firstly, would like to thank everyone for showering upon us, so many compliments. It is a delightful feeling for sure. We really worked hard for this. My digital inbox has been filled with questions, and requests from fans and fitness enthusiasts expressing their eagerness to adopt Vijay’s transformation routine. This encouraged me to share this programme to benefit people on a larger scale. In the ‘Liger Transformation Programme,’ we shall adopt a realistic and sustainable approach to elevate one’s fitness level. Fitness, in its true sense, encompasses every aspect of life.”

He goes on to add, “The 12-week Liger Transformation program is designed with the idea of “Progressive Training.“ Each week builds up to the coming week making you stronger, faster, more muscular, and more toned leading you through to get the best body you ever dreamed of. As we go through this program, it will certainly get very intense and tough and sometimes you will find yourself wondering and questioning yourself as to why am I doing this? But, believe me, stay with this program, stay with the intense periods of training, stay with the brutality of this training, and at the end of it all, you will find yourself transformed into a Liger. You will be stronger than a lion and faster and muscular like a tiger!”

Kuldep Sethi is one of the most celebrated fitness coaches in the country. He also trains Anuskha Shetty, Raashii Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna.

One can register for the ‘Liger Transformation Programme’ by visiting https://kuldepsethi.com/