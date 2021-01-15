Kritika Kamra has been a part of many successful TV serials like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters and others. But from the past few years, the actress has distanced herself from the Television industry and currently, she is focusing on her career in web series.

Today, Amazon Prime Video’s web series Tandav has started streaming and Kritika plays one of the pivotal roles in it. We recently interacted with the actress and when we asked her if she plans to make a come on TV, she said, “I don’t think so. I have done so much on television and I have got so much love for it. People are watching repeats of those shows, I get tweets every single day. Three of my shows have been watched multiple times and people are still watching them on YouTube. I feel that I gave a lot of years to TV and now, I want to explore other avenues. I am happy in this space.”

When an actress works in a TV series, she gets an image of good ‘bahu’ (daughter-in-law). When we asked Kritika, if it is difficult to break that image and get strong roles to portray, the actress said, “It is I won’t lie even though I didn’t play the bahu. I stayed away from that on television but sort of that image becomes a little bit. It’s a good and a bad thing. People really remember your characters because they watch TV every day, they (characters) become really popular and people are attached to those characters.”

“However, also at the same time I feel like some makers cannot imagine you in something different. But hopefully, that thing is changing. I hope that Tandav changes that for me as well. But I also don’t mind going out there and giving tests and proving myself as many times I have to,” she added.