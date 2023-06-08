Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Adipurush is one of the most-awaited films of 2023. Based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, the film has been in the news even before its official announcement.

After facing several delays, the film is finally set to enter theatres on June 16. As the film nears its release, actress Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to post a heartfelt wish post the Tirupati event.

Sharing a photo from the grand event, Sanon wrote, “#Gratitude 🙏🏻♥️My heart is filled with positivity, the pure and powerful energy of Tirupati and the overwhelming love you all showered on Adipurush and on Janaki at yesterday’s pre-release event! ♥️♥️ Still smiling… 🥰♥️☺️ Adipurush releases in theatres on 16th June!”

Directed by Om Raut, who previously helmed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), Adipurush also features Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage in lead roles. Prabhas stars as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

The film will be released on June 16 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

