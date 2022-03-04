Award-winning actors Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee are set to headline filmmaker Abhishek Chaubey’s series Soup, set at Netflix.

Known for helming Ray (2021) and Ankahi Kahaniyan (2021) and producing Raat Akeli Hai for Netflix, Chaubey is set to work on yet another exciting project for the streaming media giant. The dark-comedy crime series is produced by Macguffin Pictures.

The lead actors and showrunner and director, Abhishek Chaubey, can be seen cooking up a storm in a first-look, behind-the-scenes video that they shared on their respective social media accounts.

Soup is loosely based on a true-life incident. It narrates the story of Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma), an incompetent cook who dreams of having a restaurant of her own someday, and her suspicious husband, Prabhakar (Manoj Bajpayee) who won’t help with her aspirations and has doubts about his own. Soon fate gives her an opportunity and she starts to cook up a master plan. But things don’t go as intended, as whimsical characters and amateur villains ruin the broth.

Sharing more details on the upcoming film, Abhishek Chaubey said, “Working with Netflix for Soup has been really exciting and I am thrilled to share our story with audiences all across the world. We have had a wonderful experience shooting Manoj, Konkona, and the entire cast and crew of Soup, can’t wait to showcase this motley bunch of idiosyncratic characters.”

