King Charles III is keen on fostering community harmony and brokering peace in Leicester where violent group clashes have intermittently taken place in recent months, a media report said.

Having worked to bring together people of various faiths both in the UK and abroad previously, the new monarch is believed to be deeply concerned over the confrontations between Hindus and Muslims in the East Midlands city.

Tensions between the two groups in Leicester came to the fore during the celebration of India’s victory over Pakistan in a cricket match played in Dubai in August.

This was followed by further disorder in September, leading to the arrests of dozens of suspected troublemakers and increased police patrols.

A senior Royal aide told MailOnline, “the King did request that police and community groups from Leicester (were invited) as he was concerned to hear about the recent tensions and conflict.”

The aide said the monarch “hopes to build and promote interfaith and community dialogue and support.”

Although no definite plan has been drawn up for the King to visit the city, Leicestershire Police’s temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon hoped an event would be organised to enable the head of state to interact with community leaders.

“Obviously appreciative” of police efforts to restore peace, the King would be “very, very interested in hearing the community voice,” Nixon said.

Charles hosted a reception for British South Asian Community members at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on October 3 to recognise their contribution to the UK.

More than 200 Britons having their roots in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and the Maldives attended the event.

Leicester violence, which according to the police was fuelled by falsehood on social media, drew international attention last month with India and Pakistan urging the British government to ensure the safety of their communities.

Both Hindu and Muslim leaders have called upon people to exercise restraint and not disturb peace in the city known for its diversity.