Kim Kardashian sparks comparisons to Bianca Censori with see-through outfit on flight to Korea

Highlights:

Kim Kardashian shared private jet photos from her trip to Korea, wearing a sheer Saint Laurent jumpsuit and SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap.

Fans compared her look to Bianca Censori’s recent fashion choices, sparking online debate.

The post also promoted SKIMS, a brand valued at over £3.1 billion (₹327 billion).

Kim Kardashian has once again become the centre of online discussion after sharing images from her private jet flight to Korea. The reality television star and entrepreneur posted several pictures on Instagram on Monday, highlighting her choice of outfit and her latest SKIMS product.

Travelling with her sister Khloé Kardashian and close friend La La Anthony, Kim Kardashian was photographed inside the luxury jet wearing a sheer Saint Laurent hosiery jumpsuit. She completed the look with a brown fur coat, oversized sunglasses, and red lipstick. The images also featured her modelling the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, a chin reducer and shaping strap that forms part of her brand’s shapewear collection.

Kim Kardashian’s fashion choice and styling details

The photos showed Kim Kardashian adopting a daring style, with the see-through jumpsuit paired with her company’s shapewear product. In several mirror selfies included in the Instagram carousel, black digital bars were used to cover her chest. The styling brought together Saint Laurent fashion with SKIMS accessories, combining high fashion with personal branding.

Her companions Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony also posed with her on the jet, dressed in coordinated outfits featuring SKIMS face wraps. The group was seen holding champagne bottles, adding a lighter moment to the photo set.

Khloé Kardashian joined in the humour with her comment under Kim’s post: “I can’t believe there’s not an ostrich emoji because I feel like I look like an ostrich in the best way possible.” La La Anthony added her own playful remarks about the trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans compare Kim Kardashian’s look to Bianca Censori

The outfit worn by Kim Kardashian quickly drew comparisons to Bianca Censori, who is married to Kanye West. Censori has made headlines over the past year for her sheer, body-revealing outfits often combined with oversized coats. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, she wore a nude dress under a black coat, a look that some fans said closely resembled Kim Kardashian’s styling on the jet.

Under Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post, fans highlighted the similarities. One wrote: “Cosplay for Bianca?” Another added: “Kim I am possessed by the look.” Several users even tagged Censori directly, reinforcing the comparisons between the two women’s fashion choices.

Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony’s role in the trip

While Kim Kardashian drew most of the attention, Khloé Kardashian and La La Anthony played a key role in the photos by highlighting the group’s coordinated use of SKIMS products. Their presence reinforced the branding element behind the post, as all three wore the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. The product has generated debate since its release, with some questioning its practicality and others viewing it as a fashion accessory.

The coordinated styling emphasised the continued crossover between Kim Kardashian’s personal fashion statements and her efforts to keep SKIMS in the spotlight.

What this means for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand

Beyond the fashion comparisons, the post served as promotion for SKIMS. The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, retailing for around £38 (₹4,000), was prominently featured in the photos. By wearing the product in a high-profile appearance, Kim Kardashian ensured that it stayed in public conversation.

SKIMS has seen rapid growth and was recently valued at more than £3.1 billion (₹327 billion). The brand has become known for its shapewear and loungewear, endorsed by celebrities and promoted heavily through Kim Kardashian’s own appearances. This latest instance shows how she continues to merge her public image with strategic marketing for SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian’s dual role as celebrity and business leader

The private jet photos highlight the way Kim Kardashian balances her status as a celebrity with her role as a business leader. Her choice of clothing sparked online debate, with fashion watchers comparing her to Bianca Censori, while at the same time the post provided visibility for SKIMS.

By integrating her personal fashion choices with her company’s products, Kim Kardashian has developed a model that keeps her at the forefront of both popular culture and the business world. Whether the reaction is critical or supportive, it ensures continuous discussion around her name and her brand.