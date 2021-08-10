Today, Kiara Advani has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema with a number of successful films to her credit. But the journey to come so far has been filled with highs and lows.

The actress made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014. Also featuring Mohit Marwah, Arfi Lamba, Vijender Singh, and Jimmy Shergill in important roles, the film received severe criticism from critics and fell flat at the box-office.

Speaking to a popular radio host about a ‘moment of courage’ professionally, Advani said, “For me, it was right after my first film. The film did not work and from there, I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do with my life, I don’t know if I’ll get a second chance, another opportunity.’ Of course, I was much younger and I felt that it’s not going to happen. I just started feeling very low. I did not want to go out, I did not want to meet people and all of that.”

The actress added that she knew her worth and instead of feeling depressed about what had happened, she gathered herself and started working on her craft assiduously. “But then, I just felt like, the one thing I have confidence in is that I can act and no matter what happens, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ Just because my first film did not do well does not mean I stop and don’t try again. So, I got myself together. I went back, enrolled in other acting classes, dance classes, whatever to fill my day and prepare myself. I just decided that I am not going to stop, I am going to keep going and believe in myself. That was my moment of courage,” she said.

Kiara Advani is presently busy promoting her upcoming film Shershaah, also starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. The film starts streaming on August 13 on Amazon Prime Video.

