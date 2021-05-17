Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi was all set to release on 28th May 2021. But due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India, the makers decided to postpone the release date of the film.

Ramesh Varma, the director of the film, had tweeted, “Keeping the current #Covid19 Pandemic in mind,Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl ‘s #Khiladi has been postponed! Game die A New Release Date will be announced soon. @ThisIsDSP @DimpleHayathi @Meenachau6 @sagar_singer @idhavish #AStudiosLLP @PenMovies @KHILADiOffl @adityamusic.”

Well, there were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release. But, the reports have turned out to be false.

On the official Twitter handle of the film, the makers cleared that the movie will release in theatres. They tweeted, “#Khiladi will release ONLY IN THEATRES. White heavy check mark Don’t believe Rumours Thumbs up A New release date will be announced soon…. @RaviTeja_offl @DirRameshVarma @DimpleHayathi @idhavish @PenMovies @KHILADiOffl #StayHomeStaySafe.”

In a statement, the producer of the film, Satyanarayana Koneru, stated, “We request everyone not to believe such rumors. ‘Khiladi’ was perceived and shot for a big-screen experience. We are making the film in an uncompromised manner. Story, taking, technicalities — everything regarding the film will be seamless. Ramesh Varma is putting in extra efforts to offer a thrilling ride to the audiences. The Italy-shooting portions have come out exceptionally well. DSP’s music, action choreography by four stunt directors will be other major assets. We will release songs one after the other.”

Apart from Ravi Teja, Khiladi also stars Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi.