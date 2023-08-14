20.6 C
News

Khalistan supporters vandalise another Hindu temple in Canada

By: Shelbin MS

In Canada’s British Columbia province, a notable temple has fallen victim to vandalism carried out by two individuals expressing support for Khalistan. The temple was vandalised with “anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti,” marking the latest occurrence in a series of incidents targeting Hindu places of worship within the country.

The incident took place on Saturday (12) at 12.29 am at the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

According to the Facebook page of the temple, one male and one female jumped over the outside boundary and purposely pasted Khalistan referendum posters on the main entry gate and the entrance of the Surrey Mandir.

“It was really very sad what happened inside the Temple on August 12, 2023, late at night at 12.29 AM, when one male and one female person jumped over the outside boundary and purposely pasted #Khalistanreferendum Posters on the Main Entry Gate and Main Entrance of the Surrey Mandir,” the post read.

India has previously condemned the attacks on Hindu temples by Khalistan supporters in Canada and sought action against the perpetrators.

This act was done to create an atmosphere of fear among Hindus, it said.

“These hate mongers and attention seekers have not even left the Hindu Temple and disgraced Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, Surrey by putting these posters on the mandir’s main door that too by trespassing the mandir’s property,” the website of the temple said.

“If they are seeking justice, they should find legal means to get it and NOT by disgracing sacred places. We worship here and we need to maintain decorum here. Lord, please give them some wisdom! We strongly condemn such incidents at any place of worship,” it said.

This is not the first incident where Hindu temples have been vandalised in Canada. In April, BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Canada’s Ontario province was vandalised by unknown people with “anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti”, in what is described by police as a “hate-motivated incident.”

In January, the Gauri Shankar temple in Brampton was targeted with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General in Toronto had said the defacing of the temple had deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada last year.

The Ministry of External Affairs has previously condemned the rise of hate crimes against Indians and anti-India activities by Khalistan supporters in Canada and sought action against the perpetrators.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has said India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK, and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology” as it is “not good” for relations.

(PTI)

