KGF Chapter 2 (2022) is unstoppable at the domestic box office in India. Not just on home turf, the film has been receiving an overwhelming response from different parts of the world.

The Prashanth Neel directorial, which stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi in lead roles, recently found a global fan in the English Premier League’s No. 2 team, Manchester City, which gave an interesting tribute to the Kannada film with their own star players. The football club, fondly called Man City by its fans, took to Instagram to run a poster featuring three of its finest players, whose first or family names start with the initials K, G, and F.

The poster showed Man City’s three top players—Kevin De Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden—with the words “K.G.F, Kevin Gundo Foden” written boldly on the photo. The football club captioned the post, “Our very own KGF!”.

Within hours, the post went viral and amassed over 1.3 lakh likes and over 4,000 comments.

“This is why we love this club. Your love and respect to the fans is truly admirable,” an Instagram user commented under the picture.

Actor and producer Farhan Akhtar, whose production house Excel Entertainment is distributing the Hindi dubbed version of KGF 2 in North India, commented, “Brilliant” on the post.

Akhtar later shared Man City’s post on his Instagram story and wrote, “When your team and film find each other”.

Excel Entertainment also shared the screenshot of Man City’s KGF 2 post on their official Twitter account.

The period action flick, which hit the marquee on April 14, is on its way to emerging as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Experts believe that the Kannada film, which has also been dubbed in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, will soon surpass the box office collection of SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali: The Conclusion (2017), starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah.