Ketamine Queen pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case

Jasveen Sangha, the “Ketamine Queen,” pleaded guilty to supplying ketamine that caused Matthew Perry’s death.

She admitted to five federal charges, including drug distribution resulting in death.

Sangha also confessed to involvement in another fatal overdose in 2019.

She faces up to 45 years in federal prison when sentenced later this year.

The woman known as the “Ketamine Queen” has admitted to her role in supplying drugs that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry. The case, which has drawn widespread attention, also exposed a broader drug distribution network linked to Hollywood clients.

Who Is the Ketamine Queen?

Jasveen Sangha, 42, a dual citizen of the UK and the United States, was identified by prosecutors as the “Ketamine Queen” after running what they described as a drug distribution hub from her home in North Hollywood. Court filings referred to the location as the “Sangha Stash House.”

During a raid in March 2024, federal agents seized more than 80 vials of ketamine, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, and a significant amount of cash. Investigators said the operation catered to high-end clients, including people in Hollywood.

On her social media accounts, Sangha presented an image of wealth, travel, and celebrity connections. Prosecutors argued that this lifestyle masked her role in running a supply chain for dangerous substances.

Ketamine Queen and the Matthew Perry Overdose

Matthew Perry, best known for his role in Friends, died on 28 October 2023 at the age of 54. The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled that his death was caused by the “acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry had been undergoing ketamine treatments legally as part of an experimental therapy for depression. However, according to prosecutors, when his legitimate prescriptions ran out, he sought drugs from underground suppliers, including Sangha.

In the days before his death, Perry allegedly paid £4,700 (approximately ₹5,00,000) in cash for 25 vials of unmarked ketamine that Sangha supplied. He was later injected with ketamine multiple times by his assistant, leading to the fatal overdose.

Charges Against the Ketamine Queen

In her plea agreement, Jasveen Sangha admitted to five federal charges. These include:

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

Three counts of ketamine distribution

One count of distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury

By pleading guilty, Sangha became the fifth and final defendant in the Matthew Perry overdose case to admit responsibility. Others charged in connection with the case include Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia, and supplier Erik Fleming.

Prosecutors said these individuals exploited Perry’s struggles with addiction by supplying him with increasing amounts of ketamine in the weeks leading up to his death.

The Broader Impact of the Ketamine Queen Case

The plea deal not only addresses Matthew Perry’s death but also connects Sangha to another fatal overdose. She admitted to supplying ketamine to a man named Cody McLaury, who died in 2019. Prosecutors said this shows her involvement in a longer pattern of dangerous drug distribution.

The Justice Department confirmed that Sangha also agreed not to contest the forfeiture of assets seized during the investigation, which included thousands of dollars in cash.

Sentencing for the Ketamine Queen

Sangha faces a maximum sentence of 45 years in federal prison. Prosecutors have indicated they will recommend a sentence below the maximum, but the final decision rests with the judge. Sentencing is expected later this year.

While the plea agreement reduces the likelihood of the harshest penalty, the case highlights the risks associated with unregulated drug use, particularly with substances like ketamine that are intended for controlled medical environments.

What the Ketamine Queen Case Reveals About Hollywood

The Ketamine Queen case has also shed light on how drug networks operate within Hollywood circles. Prosecutors described Sangha’s client list as including “high-end” individuals. Investigations into Perry’s death showed how celebrities with access to medical prescriptions sometimes turned to underground suppliers when legitimate channels were no longer available.

The case also demonstrates the blurred lines between legitimate medical treatments and illegal drug distribution. Ketamine is legally used as an anaesthetic and in controlled depression treatments, but when accessed outside of medical supervision, it carries significant risks, including hallucinations, dissociation, and fatal overdose.