Brandon Blackstock Death: Kelly Clarkson postpones Las Vegas residency to be with family

Brandon Blackstock, ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson, died at 48 after a three-year battle with melanoma.

Kelly Clarkson postponed her Las Vegas residency to be with their two children following his death.

Blackstock was a talent manager for artists including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts.

The couple married in 2013, divorced in 2022, and shared custody of their children.

Brandon Blackstock, a well-known talent manager and former husband of singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson, has died at the age of 48. The news was confirmed by his family, who stated he passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer that lasted more than three years.

In a statement released through Starstruck Entertainment — the Nashville-based talent management company founded by his father Narvel Blackstock — the family said:

“Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

This announcement came just a day after Kelly Clarkson announced she was postponing the August dates of her Las Vegas residency, Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, to focus on spending time with their two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock: A Shared History in Music and Family

Brandon Blackstock grew up deeply connected to the country music industry. Born on December 16, 1976, in Fort Worth, Texas, he was the son of Narvel Blackstock, a prominent talent manager who worked with some of country music’s biggest names. Narvel was married to country star Reba McEntire from 1989 to 2015, making McEntire Brandon’s stepmother.

Brandon followed his father’s footsteps into artist management, overseeing careers for notable country stars including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts. Alongside his work as a manager, Blackstock also produced television content and served as an executive producer on The Kelly Clarkson Show from 2019 to 2020.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock first met in 2006 during rehearsals for the Academy of Country Music Awards but started dating several years later in 2012. The couple married in October 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Their marriage produced two children: daughter River Rose, born in 2014, and son Remington Alexander, born in 2016.

Divorce and Co-Parenting Between Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

After nearly seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The divorce was finalized in 2022. Despite their separation, both maintained a focus on co-parenting their children.

Reba McEntire, who was once Brandon Blackstock’s stepmother, publicly expressed her continued support for both Clarkson and Blackstock during their divorce process, urging people to respect their privacy and support the family through the difficult period.

The Impact of Melanoma on Brandon Blackstock’s Life

Melanoma is a serious and potentially deadly form of skin cancer, often linked to excessive ultraviolet (UV) exposure. If untreated, melanoma can spread to other parts of the body, making early diagnosis and treatment critical.

Brandon Blackstock was diagnosed with melanoma more than three years ago. His family’s statement highlights his bravery in facing the disease, which ultimately led to his passing.

Fans and friends of Brandon and Kelly Clarkson shared condolences on social media following the news of his death.

Brandon Blackstock’s Legacy and Surviving Family

Brandon Blackstock is survived by his two children with Kelly Clarkson and two older children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth. In 2022, he became a grandfather when Savannah welcomed her son, Lake.

Known for his business skills in artist management and his commitment to family, Brandon Blackstock leaves behind a legacy both in the country music industry and in the lives of those closest to him.