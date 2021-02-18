Starring Anna Ben in the title role, Helen was one of the most-loved Malayalam films of 2019. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the survival thriller received great critical and commercial success upon its release and, thereafter, went on to clock innumerable awards and accolades.

After the huge success of Helen in Malayalam, several filmmakers from other film producing industries approached its makers to buy the remake rights. The movie is currently being remade in Tamil with actress Keerthi Pandian stepping into the shoes of the character which Anna Ben essayed with aplomb in the original.

The latest update on the Tamil remake of Helen is that it has now locked its official title. The film has been titled Anbirkiniyal. Apart from announcing the official title, the makers also dropped the first-look poster of the forthcoming film on social media.

Apart from Keerthi Pandian, Anbirkiniyal also stars actor-filmmaker Arun Pandian in an important role. He plays the same character which actor Lal portrayed in the original. For the uninitiated, Arun Pandian is actress Keerthi Pandian’s real-life father who will now play the role of her on-screen father in the remake.

The film, which revolves around a particular incident in its protagonist Helen’s life, is being directed by Gokul, while Arun Pandian is bankrolling it under his home banner A&P Groups. It has music by Javed Riaz, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and cinematography by Mahesh Muthusamy. Anbirkiniyal is set for its theatrical release in November, 2021.

Buzz has it that Helen will be remade in Hindi as well. Speculations were rife lately that actress Janhvi Kapoor was set to play the female lead in the Hindi remake which will be produced by her father, Boney Kapoor, in association with ZEE Studios.

