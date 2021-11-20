Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has joined Shahid Kapoor on the cast of filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next directorial, as per reports. Bhumi Pednekar was the original choice for the role, but when she turned down the offer, the makers decided to rope in Kaif for the same.

Sharing more details, a source in the know informed a publication, “It is all very hush-hush with Ali and his crew at the moment. While Shahid started shooting for the crime drama last week, this week Katrina’s body double was seen rehearsing with a South African crew at the Emirates. Full on gun firing.”

The source went on to add, “Katrina Kaif’s duplicate and the film unit are rehearsing at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi. It is an action scene at a casino where a shootout takes place between mobsters, drug dealers, and cops.”

“If she plays Shahid’s wife, it is possible it will be Katrina’s cameo in the movie and she appears as Ali Abba’s lucky mascot. We know that Katrina’s scenes involve lots of action and that’s why her duplicate was seen rehearsing for the scenes at the Emirates Hotel. She is Ali Abbas’s favorite heroine and one of his closest friends so it is natural that she will be in his next project in some way. Also, he will make sure that Katrina’s star presence is justified in the movie and that she has a meaty role. They were planning to do a superhero movie together this year but that is on hold right now. Katrina is very hard-working and is said to have undergone a 14-day training with South Korean stunt designers for her action scenes in Tiger 3,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is presently riding high on the huge success of her latest release Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. She will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 and Excel Entertainment’s Jee Le Zaraa.

