11.1 C
London
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKatrina Kaif on her 20 years journey
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif on her 20 years journey

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Pakistan news

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...
Headline Story

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...
Headline Story

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

NET migration to the UK hit a record high...
UK News

RSPCA expects ‘winter crisis’ as animal abandonments rise

The RSPCA is preparing for a ‘winter crisis,’ due...
UK News

South Asia presenting investment opportunities: diplomat

INDIA’S high commissioner to the UK has called on...

As someone who started acting when she was just a teenager, actress Katrina Kaif says she is very driven and competitive but over the years, she has learned to enjoy the “wonderful journey” she has had in Hindi cinema.

There are many films that helped her grow, says Katrina, who completed 20 years in Bollywood this year. She counts New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Raajneeti, Singh is Kinng, Namastey London, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Zero among major milestones in her career.

“I’ve been really fortunate and because I’m such a driven person, I’m constantly looking around me. You compare yourself; it is but natural because if you are a very driven and competitive person you never rest with yourself, you are always pushing yourself… But sometimes I remind myself to take that moment and think and appreciate that I’ve been given so much and I’ve earned it as well. It has been a wonderful journey that I’m very grateful for,” Kaif told PTI in an interview.

The 40-year-old actress, who started as a model before making her movie debut in 2003 with Boom, has had enviable filmography by starring in movies such as Namastey LondonPartnerWelcome, and Singh Is Kinng.

Her latest release is Tiger 3, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, and has earned over £40 million worldwide in nine days. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Yash Raj Films.

The actor said she has always been “obsessive” about her work to the point where it has become her identity. She also said she finds acting to be an extremely demanding career.

“I believe personally it’s the demand of the profession, (that) you have to be consumed with your craft as an actor. If you are not consumed with the film, I think the gap shows somewhere on screen. Also, I think it’s my nature. I’m very obsessive about things when it comes to my work, I get consumed by it so much, that people have to tell me, ‘Go home, everyone’s tired now’.

“I guess my work has been my identity. I started when I was very young. Before I was 17 years old, I had started my career and when something gives you your identity then that becomes part of your core, that becomes who you are. You are always tuned and trained to kind of inherently fight for that and protect that,” she added.

Katrina said she is excited for the future and what it holds for her as an actress.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ranbir a mix of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Kamal Haasan: ‘Animal’ director
Next article
Dia Mirza among 4 Indians in BBC 100 Women list

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Popular

Imran Khan summoned for public trial by Pakistan court

Pakistan news 0
A Pakistani court on Thursday (23), issued an order...

Fathima Beevi, India’s first woman Supreme Court judge, dies at 96

Headline Story 0
THE first woman judge of the Supreme Court and...

Estimates show net migration to UK slowing

Headline Story 0
NET migration to the UK hit a record high...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc