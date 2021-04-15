According to reports, Kartik Aaryan is teaming up with filmmaker Vasan Balan to headline his next directorial offering Phantom, which is based on a comic-book superhero. The project was set to get off the ground in September. But from what we hear, producer Ronnie Screwvala, Vasan Bala and Kartik Aaryan have decided to put the film on hold for the time being.

A source in the know informs an entertainment portal that the decision was taken keeping in mind the market uncertainty at present. “It is a big-budget film, and will be revisited at the right time, when the market is back to normalcy,” divulges the source.

With Phantom going into cold storage, producer Ronnie Screwvala has reportedly offered a new film to Kartik Aaryan. Award-winning filmmaker Hansal Mehta is onboard to helm it. The untitled project is expected to go before cameras towards the end of the year.

The source adds, “It is based on a real-life incident and Kartik has had multiple discussions with Hansal on the subject. He is excited to be a part of his world, and explore another side of him as an actor. The timelines are being worked upon, as Hansal is working on giving final touches to the script. If everything goes as planned, it will go on the floors in last quarter of 2021.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up to wrap up his much-awaited horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu. Before moving on to Hansal Mehta’s film, the actor will also complete Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and Cine1 Studios’ remake of Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Reports are doing the rounds that Aaryan is also in talks with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) director Sharan Sharma for his next directorial, set against the backdrop of cricket.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.