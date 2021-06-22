After losing out on some exciting projects over the past few months, Kartik Aaryan has reportedly signed a high-profile film, which content czarina Ekta Kapoor is set to bankroll under her banner, Balaji Motion Pictures. Filmmaker Rohit Dhawan, who has previously helmed Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016), has been tapped to direct the upcoming venture.

It is said that the film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Aside from Aaryan, the makers have also signed Kriti Sanon and veteran actor Paresh Rawal, while talks are on with seasoned actress Manisha Koirala for an important character.

“Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are coming together again after spelling magic on-screen with Dinesh Vijan’s Luka Chuppi (2019). Kriti will play the leading lady, reprising the role of Pooja Hegde while Paresh Rawal has come on board to play Kartik’s father which was essayed by Jayaram in the original Trivikram Srinivas directorial. Rohit Dhawan and his team of writers have adapted Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo keeping in mind the criticism the film received for its predictable storyline and narrative, and have tried to make it better with a strong screenplay and a great musical score. Manisha Koirala is also in talks to play a pivotal role in the film but she is yet to sign on the dotted line,” a source close to the development reveals.

The source goes on to add, “Casting is more or less locked and the makers will soon announce the film officially. They are currently chalking out the shooting plans given the current scenario across the country. Kartik and Kriti’s dates are being worked out considering their other commitments and once that’s done, they will proceed with pre-production.”

The latest update on the forthcoming project suggests that it has been titled Shehzada. However, an official announcement is highly awaited.

