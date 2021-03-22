Kartik Aaryan, who was busy with the shooting of Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to inform his fans about it.

Kartik posted, “Positive ho gaya ������‍♂️ Dua karo ������”

Well, Kartik recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra along with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. He had posted videos and pictures of the same on Instagram.

In the past few days, many Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Satish Kaushik, and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been tested positive for Covid 19. The virus has once again started spreading like fire in India.

Talking about Kartik, apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor has films like Dostana 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty. The shooting of Dhamaka has been wrapped up, and it will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu, is slated to hit the big screens on 19th November 2021.

Meanwhile, reportedly the shooting of Dostana 2 has been scheduled to resume by mid-April. The makers were earlier planning to shoot the new schedule in London, but it is said that now they will be shooting it at a location in India. However, we wonder if the schedule will get postponed because of Kartik being tested positive for Covid-19.