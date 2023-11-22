6.8 C
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Karan Johar

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Kartik Aaryan is set to star in filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming home production, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The untitled film will be directed by Sandeep Modi of The Night Manager fame.

A Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms Ltd presentation, the movie is a Dharma Productions project. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.

Karan Johar shared the announcement in an Instagram post on the occasion of Aaryan’s 33 birthday. This film is scheduled to be released on August 15, 2025.

“Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day!! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies & @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm.

“I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August 2025!!!!” the 51-year-old filmmaker wrote.

He also extended birthday wishes to Aaryan and expressed his desire to collaborate with the actor again.

“Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen,” he said.

In 2019, it was announced that Aaryan and Karan Johar would work together on Dostana 2.

Two years later, the makers said they would be recasting the movie amid rumours about differences between the producer and the actor.

