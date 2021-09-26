Despite the failure of his last film Love Aaj Kal (202o), Kartik Aaryan remains one of the most-sought-after actors in Bollywood. The rising star currently has half-a-dozen exciting projects in his pocket, including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada, and Captain India. He also headlines producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s romantic film with Kiara Advani.

From what we hear, Aaryan has been paid a whopping amount for the untitled film, set to be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The actor takes home a hefty paycheque of approximately £ 1,486,076 as his remuneration.

“It is a simple love story, required to be made on a certain budget. Sajid and his team were clear on getting the best of technicians on board the film, with ample of emphasis on the music. At first, Kartik quoted amount in the range of ₹18 crore (approximately £ 1,783,292), however, finally settled at ₹15 crores (approximately £ 1,486,076) basis the request by the producer,” a source in the know informs a publication.

The source goes on to add, “Sajid Nadiadwala is among the most successful producers of Bollywood and Kartik is looking for a long-term association with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. If the yet untitled rom com is a smooth journey, expect many more collaborations between the two. The amount charged by Kartik is below his current market value, but he understands the economics and was willing to do it for greater interest of the film.”

If reports are to be believed, Aaryan has been paid ₹21 crore (approximately £ 2,080,507) for his next release Dhamaka. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Ram Madhvani, the film is set to premiere on Netflix soon.

