Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. On one hand, he has three exciting films at various stages of development. On the other hand, leading filmmakers are approaching him with scripts of high-profile projects in their hands.

The latest we hear that the Luka Chuppi (2019) actor is set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Yes, you read that right! A couple of days ago, we reported that Bhansali is planning to revive his ambitious project Heera Mandi as a web-series. And if fresh reports are to be believed, Aaryan is most likely to play the lead role in it.

If the actor goes on to sign the big-ticket show on the dotted line, it will mark his foray into digital world. Rumours last week suggested that Sonakshi Sinha could be seen as the female lead in the forthcoming show, which revolves around the life of courtesans during the Indo-Pak partition. If that is true, Aaryan, Sinha, and Bhansali will step into the streaming world together.

Spilling some more beans on the upcoming show, a source close to the development tells a publication, “Kartik Aaryan and Bhansali have always discussed teaming up for a film together. They have met a couple of times in the past as well but nothing worked out. Recently, he was spotted at the maverick filmmaker’s office and apparently, SLB asked him if he would like to do a role in Heera Mandi.”

While more details on Heera Mandi are expected to arrive soon, we hear that Bhansali is bankrolling it for streaming media giant Netflix. The show will be made on a big scale and have all the elements of a magnum-opus.

Reportedly, Bhansali will direct only a couple of episodes of the series as Vibhu Puri, who has previously directed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada (2015) and also written dialogues for Bhansali’s Guzaarish (2010), starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been roped in to call the shots.

Tags: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vibhu Puri, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Netflix, Heera Mandi