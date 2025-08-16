KAROL G to perform at NFL São Paulo Game on YouTube’s first exclusive broadcast

Highlights:

KAROL G will perform at halftime of the 2025 NFL São Paulo game.

The game takes place on 5 September at Corinthians Arena: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers.

It will be YouTube’s first exclusive live NFL broadcast, streamed free worldwide.

KAROL G's career: nearly 30 billion YouTube views, album Tropicoqueta with 1B+ streams, four straight Billboard No. 1 Latin Albums.

Ana Castela will sing Brazil’s national anthem; Kamasi Washington will perform the US anthem.

YouTube and the National Football League (NFL) have confirmed that global recording artist KAROL G will headline the halftime performance at the 2025 NFL São Paulo game. The event is scheduled for 5 September at Corinthians Arena and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers. It will also mark YouTube’s first exclusive live broadcast of an NFL game, available free to viewers worldwide.

KAROL G to Headline Halftime Show

The choice of KAROL G as the halftime performer underscores the NFL’s strategy of pairing major sporting events with internationally recognised music acts. With a global fan base and a strong presence on YouTube, KAROL G brings both music and cultural influence to the game’s entertainment line-up.

Speaking about the performance, KAROL G said:

“I’m so excited to be part of YouTube’s first-ever NFL live broadcast, it’s truly an honour and a moment I’m so proud to be part of. I’ve watched many NFL halftime shows over the years and now having this opportunity to bring my music to this global stage means the world to me.”

Game Details: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

The São Paulo game is part of the NFL’s international expansion strategy. The Week 1 clash will see the reigning AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, face their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coverage will begin with YouTube’s pre-game show at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 8 pm BRT, followed by kick-off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET / 9 pm BRT. The entire game, including halftime and special features, will stream free on YouTube.

Record-Breaking Career of KAROL G

KAROL G is one of the most successful Latin artists in the world. She is a member of YouTube’s “Billion-View Club” with close to 30 billion cumulative views on the platform. Her most recent album, Tropicoqueta, has surpassed one billion streams and produced multiple chart-topping singles.

Her music video for Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido has been viewed more than 947 million times on YouTube. In addition, KAROL G has earned four consecutive No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, further solidifying her impact on the global music scene.

YouTube and NFL on the Significance of the Event

Angela Courtin, YouTube’s Vice President of connected TV and creative studio marketing, described the broadcast as “a landmark moment” for the platform’s partnership with the NFL. She said it would bring together football, music, and digital creator culture in one global event.

Tim Tubito, NFL senior director for global game presentation and entertainment, said:

“With our incredible NFL fan base in Brazil and across the world, we worked hand-in-hand with our YouTube partners to tap into the larger Latin pop music scene with an innovative, global artist.”

The inclusion of KAROL G reflects this commitment to connecting sports with music and reaching wider audiences.

Additional Performances and Features

The São Paulo broadcast will not only feature KAROL G but also performances tied to national pride. Brazilian star Ana Castela will perform the national anthem of Brazil, while American composer and jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington will perform the United States national anthem.

In addition, YouTube creators will take part in the broadcast, with further announcements expected later in August. This integration of digital creators highlights YouTube’s aim of blending sports and online culture.

Partnership Background Between NFL and YouTube

The NFL–YouTube partnership is in its third season with NFL Sunday Ticket. Last year alone, audiences watched over 350 million hours of official NFL content on the platform. By offering the São Paulo game as a free live broadcast, YouTube is taking a significant step in expanding its role as a destination for live sports.

Why KAROL G’s Performance Matters

For YouTube, featuring KAROL G represents more than a musical choice. It signals the platform’s investment in Latin music, which has seen significant growth globally. With KAROL G’s strong digital following and proven track record of chart-topping hits, her inclusion is expected to attract both sports fans and music audiences.

For the NFL, hosting the game in São Paulo reflects the league’s growing presence in international markets, particularly in Brazil, where football fandom continues to expand. Pairing the sport with KAROL G’s performance creates a broader cultural event that extends beyond the game itself.