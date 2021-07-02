Karisma Kapoor, whose filmography is filled with an array of successful films, on Thursday celebrated 30 years of her journey in Bollywood by sharing a video montage of her popular hits from the 1990s on her Instagram handle. The actress, who achieved the enviable milestone on June 21, said she was full of gratitude.

Kapoor made her acting debut with musical Prem Qaidi in 1991. She then went on to star in a string of blockbusters, including Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No.1 (1995), Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), Jeet (1996), Raja Hindustani (1996), Hero No. 1 (1997), and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The actress won her first National Film Award for her endearing performance in Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

She continued her winning streak by delivering back-to-back blockbusters such as Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000).

“Replaying the memories with a dose of the 90’s,” Kapoor captioned the video on Instagram, with the hashtag ‘Thirty years of gratitude’ and ‘’90s Jam.’ The video featured some of her popular hit songs from Raja Hindustani, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Judwaa, among others.

In the next decade, she starred in the title role of the critically-acclaimed films like Fiza (2000) and Zubeidaa (2001). In 2003, she made her television debut with the show Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny.

After a successful career of nearly 13 years, Kapoor took a sabbatical from acting, and married industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple separated in 2016. They share daughter Samaira (16) and son Kiaan (11).

Kapoor returned to acting with Vikram Bhatt’s 2012 thriller Dangerous Ishqq, which did not receive great response. The actress her digital debut in 2020 with the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 web series Mentalhood, which met with critical acclaim.

