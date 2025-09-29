Karishma Kapoor family battle intensifies over £2.52 billion Sunjay Kapur estate

Highlights:

Karishma Kapoor’s children allege Sunjay Kapur’s estate accounts, worth £2.52 billion, have been emptied.

The Delhi High Court questioned widow Priya Sachdev’s request to keep the asset list confidential.

The children call the will “bogus” and demand forensic verification.

Samaira and Kiaan received £159.6 million before filing but still challenge the remaining assets. - Advertisement -

Court ordered the asset list be shared with all parties while maintaining some confidentiality.

The legal battle is set to be prolonged and technical.

The inheritance dispute involving Karishma Kapoor’s family has escalated in the Delhi High Court, with her children alleging that key bank accounts linked to industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate have been “wiped clean.” The legal fight centers on a will that the children claim they were unaware of and now describe as “bogus,” raising questions about the legitimacy of multi-billion-pound estate transfers.

Karishma Kapoor’s Children Claim Estate Accounts Emptied

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, children of Karishma Kapoor, have accused banks of moving funds out of accounts tied to Sunjay Kapur’s estate. Their lawyer told the court: “banks have been wiped off, there is nothing left.” This allegation has become a central point of the case, highlighting the siblings’ concerns that they are being prevented from verifying the assets to which they may be legally entitled as Class I heirs.

The stakes are significant. The estate is estimated at around £2.52 billion (₹30,000 crore), while Samaira and Kiaan reportedly received approximately £159.6 million (₹1,900 crore) shortly before initiating the legal action. Despite this payout, the children argue that the remaining assets and the validity of the will remain unresolved.

Embed from Getty Images

Court Questions Secrecy Request by Priya Sachdev

Priya Sachdev, Sunjay Kapur’s widow, requested the court to submit a detailed inventory of the estate’s assets in a sealed cover, citing privacy and security concerns. Justice Jyoti Singh expressed skepticism, emphasizing that the children could not properly contest the will or challenge asset transfers if they were bound by strict confidentiality. The court described unconditional secrecy as “problematic” but sought a balance between privacy and transparency.

The court ultimately directed that the asset list be filed in a sealed cover while ensuring copies are shared with all parties involved. This interim measure allows Karisma Kapoor’s children to review the estate claims while maintaining some confidentiality.

Will Under Forensic Scrutiny

A key point in the legal battle is the contested will, which Samaira and Kiaan Kapur say they only saw weeks after Sunjay Kapur’s death. They have labeled the document “bogus” and requested a forensic examination, including handwriting analysis, verification of document provenance, and financial flow audits.

The scrutiny of the will is expected to involve technical investigations to determine authenticity and ensure that any contested documents are legitimate. This will include reviewing financial transactions connected to the estate and verifying whether proper procedures were followed in transferring assets.

Dispute Over Payouts

Priya Sachdev’s counsel has argued that the substantial payout to Samaira and Kiaan Kapur undermines claims that the children were left without inheritance. The £159.6 million (₹1,900 crore) payment is significant, but the siblings maintain it does not resolve larger questions about the will’s legitimacy or the status of the remaining £2.52 billion estate.

The ongoing dispute reflects broader concerns about transparency and heirs’ rights in high-value inheritance cases. Karishma Kapoor’s children are focused not only on the missing funds but also on establishing that they are being given the opportunity to legally challenge the disputed will.

Embed from Getty Images

Next Steps in the Legal Battle

The Delhi High Court has signaled that the case will proceed with forensic examination of the contested will and a detailed review of the estate’s financial transactions. Judges have encouraged the parties to avoid public blame-trading but have not imposed a gag order.

The litigation involving Karishma Kapoor’s family is expected to be prolonged, technical, and closely scrutinized. It involves allegations of emptied bank accounts, challenges to a “bogus” will, and the management of a multi-billion-pound estate. The court’s focus remains on balancing the heirs’ legal rights with confidentiality concerns raised by the widow.