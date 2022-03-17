Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has delivered a number of blockbusters ever since making her silver screen debut with Refugee in 2000, is branching out to digital space with an upcoming Netflix film directed by well-known filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

The actress is set to make her digital debut with the screen adaptation of the 2005 Japanese murder mystery novel by Keigo Higashino, The Devotion of Suspect X. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma also feature on the cast.

Ghosh, who has previously helmed much-loved thrillers like Kahaani (2012) and Badla (2019) said in a statement, “Devotion is probably the best love story I have ever read and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honour. Plus, I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep, and Vijay! What more can one ask for!”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a statement. “It is one that has all the right ingredients… a great story, a visionary director, and a super talented cast and crew. I am really looking forward to working with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay. It is the beginning of an electrifying journey and I cannot wait for audiences worldwide to see this global bestseller book come to life.”

Apart from directing, Sujoy Ghosh will be producing the film along with Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, and Thomas Kim.

“Kareena has always been a star performer across every one of her roles regardless of the format, shade or genre. Her digital debut is going to be an exciting project for us all. And of course, Jaideep and Vijay are spectacular actors and will definitely bring their own skillset to the table. We are excited to collaborate with Netflix for this project. The storyline of the book is gripping and we are looking forward to the film adaptation to go on floors,” the producers said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is presently waiting for the release of her next Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is set to release on August 11, 2022.

