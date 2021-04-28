The second wave Covid-19 has affected India a lot. The cases are rising rapidly and there’s a shortage of medical facilities. Celebrities are doing their best to help everyone, and recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a note on Instagram about the situation in the country.

The note reads, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

Also, on her Insta story Kareena had posted about vaccine registration. From 1st May 2021, people above the age of 18 will be eligible for a vaccine in India.

Talking about Kareena’s movies, the actress has Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty which is slated to release on Christmas this year. In October last year, Kareena wrapped up the shooting of the film.

In February this year, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The couple has not yet announced the name of the baby and they have also not shared a proper picture of him.