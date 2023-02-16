Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan has been grabbing a lot of headlines ever since the news emerged that she is set to voice a popular MCU character in Hindi. The Jab We Met (2007) actress will voice Black Window and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan is set to voice Peter Quill in two separate shows for the Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s audio series Wastelanders.

In an interview with PTI, Kareena said that she never wanted to act in Hollywood, but if given an opportunity, she would not mind working with Hollywood star Ryan Gosling.

“People from here are going to the West, hoping that a lot of actors from the West would come here, we would be equally honoured and excited,” she said. “I don’t mind working with Ryan Gosling. I never wanted to do that (act in Hollywood). I am too rooted here. My babies are too young, I got married and everything happened so fast. Now, it is impossible to leave them. But Marvel comes here.”

Talking about lending her voice, she said, “They (makers) cast our voice at the same time because I remember telling Saif, ‘I am offered Black Widow’ and he was like, ‘You have to do it because you are the perfect Black Widow and there is no one else who could dub it’. I kept reading about her character and figured that I was resonating with it a lot. Saif has already lent his voice for his character. We are very excited about it. These characters are going to be Indian and are going to be owned by Indian actors through their voice, which everyone across India and globe will be hearing.”

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

