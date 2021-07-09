Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, and now, she has turned an author. On Friday, Kareena announced her book named Pregnancy Bible.

She took to Instagram to make an announcement about it. She posted, “This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.”

“In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India’s official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I’m both excited and nervous to share this with you,” she further wrote.

The book is co-written by Aditi Shah Bhimjyani.

Kareena got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012, and in 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. In February this year, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy. However, till now, the couple has not announced the name of their second baby.

But, according to a report in Bombay Times, the name of Kareena and Saif’s second child is Jeh.